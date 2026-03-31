Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 2,267 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.4550.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Worley Stock Down 2.5%

About Worley

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

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Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

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