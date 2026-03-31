Short Interest in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Drops By 22.0%

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,151 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 26th total of 29,672 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. 8,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $100.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QEFA. CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.