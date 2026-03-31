Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 177,977 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 26th total of 218,818 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

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Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,089. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

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