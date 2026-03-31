Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $818.00 to $801.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.70.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $18.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $767.56. 88,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,275. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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