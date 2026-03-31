United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $583.81. The company had a trading volume of 233,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,902. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.42 and a 200-day moving average of $474.96. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.95, for a total value of $4,398,585.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,938,901.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total value of $5,359,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,648.40. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,820 shares of company stock valued at $165,495,478. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,453,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase?3 readout for Tyvaso in IPF — TETON?1 met its primary endpoint (?130.1 mL FVC benefit vs placebo), giving United Therapeutics a credible path to expand Tyvaso into a much larger IPF market and materially change revenue upside. Business Wire: TETON?1 meets primary endpoint

Positive Phase?3 readout for Tyvaso in IPF — TETON?1 met its primary endpoint (?130.1 mL FVC benefit vs placebo), giving United Therapeutics a credible path to expand Tyvaso into a much larger IPF market and materially change revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst target hikes and upgrade momentum — TD Cowen, BofA and others have raised targets (TD Cowen to $660, BofA to $626), reflecting renewed sell?side confidence and helping drive premarket buying. Positive broker action supports near?term upside expectations. 24/7 Wall St.: Dual target hikes

Multiple analyst target hikes and upgrade momentum — TD Cowen, BofA and others have raised targets (TD Cowen to $660, BofA to $626), reflecting renewed sell?side confidence and helping drive premarket buying. Positive broker action supports near?term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Share?repurchase/ASR and recent ralinepag data add follow?on catalysts — the company’s large buyback program (up to $2B with ~$1.5B ASR) and prior positive ralinepag Phase?3 results are being re?priced into the stock, supporting buyback?driven EPS accretion and further upside. QuiverQuant: Buyback and ralinepag context

Share?repurchase/ASR and recent ralinepag data add follow?on catalysts — the company’s large buyback program (up to $2B with ~$1.5B ASR) and prior positive ralinepag Phase?3 results are being re?priced into the stock, supporting buyback?driven EPS accretion and further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated options activity — unusually high call buying occurred around the announcement, indicating speculative and hedged positions that can amplify intraday moves but don’t change fundamentals on their own.

Elevated options activity — unusually high call buying occurred around the announcement, indicating speculative and hedged positions that can amplify intraday moves but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Media/coverage pieces (Zacks, TipRanks, Yahoo, MSN) are amplifying the story and bringing fresh retail/institutional attention; this can increase volume and volatility but is secondary to the clinical and analyst catalysts. Zacks: Coverage note

Media/coverage pieces (Zacks, TipRanks, Yahoo, MSN) are amplifying the story and bringing fresh retail/institutional attention; this can increase volume and volatility but is secondary to the clinical and analyst catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/less?bullish analyst stance (Wells Fargo) and valuation/execution cautions — some firms (Wells Fargo) raised targets but kept conservative ratings (equal weight), and analyst commentary flags valuation and execution risk that could cap gains if commercialization or regulatory timelines slip. Benzinga: Wells Fargo target update

Mixed/less?bullish analyst stance (Wells Fargo) and valuation/execution cautions — some firms (Wells Fargo) raised targets but kept conservative ratings (equal weight), and analyst commentary flags valuation and execution risk that could cap gains if commercialization or regulatory timelines slip. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling noted in reporting — heavy insider sales over recent periods are a negative signal for some investors and can weigh on sentiment if viewed as de?risking by management.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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