McCormick & Company, Incorporated Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) used its conference call to focus on its announced combination with Unilever Foods, outlining the strategic rationale, deal structure, and expected financial profile of the combined business. While the call was originally scheduled to review McCormick’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, Faten Freiha, McCormick’s vice president of investor relations, said the discussion would instead center on the transaction and its strategic logic.

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Management frames the deal as a “global flavor powerhouse”

Brendan Foley, McCormick’s chairman, president, and CEO, called the transaction “a major milestone” and said the combination brings together “two leading organizations” to form a “flavor-focused” company positioned to succeed in a “dynamic environment.” Foley said the two businesses are aligned strategically and culturally, with brand portfolios spanning herbs, spices, seasonings, bouillon, condiments, and sauces.

Foley emphasized multiple growth levers management expects to pursue, including expanded distribution, accelerated innovation, premiumization, and a scaled foodservice platform. He also highlighted “significant, clearly actionable cost synergies” layered onto what he described as an already strong margin structure.

During prepared remarks, Foley briefly referenced McCormick’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, saying the company delivered “strong growth in sales, adjusted operating income, and adjusted earnings per share,” supported by the McCormick de México acquisition and organic growth across Consumer and Flavor Solutions. He added that margin expansion was driven by top-line performance, acquisition accretion, and “disciplined cost management.”

Growth priorities: distribution, brand expansion, foodservice, and innovation

Foley described flavor as a “structurally advantaged category,” calling it the “number one purchase driver” and arguing it aligns with health and wellness trends as consumers cook more at home and seek healthier eating patterns. He pointed to Gen Z as a contributor to these trends.

He outlined four priority areas for the combined company:

Leveraging expanded distribution across a complementary portfolio

Scaling “high-growth potential brands” into new geographies, channels, and occasions

Integrating McCormick’s Flavor Solutions with Unilever Food Solutions to enhance the dual-engine model

Accelerating innovation by combining R&D and technology capabilities

Foley said the combined brand lineup would create an “end-to-end flavor proposition, from cooking to condiments,” with “minimal overlap and maximal adjacency.” He cited the potential to broaden the reach of brands such as McCormick and Knorr, and to expand condiments including hot sauce, mustard, and mayonnaise.

As an example of brand expansion, Foley noted McCormick holds leading share in U.S. hot sauce with Cholula and Frank’s RedHot, and said Cholula has already seen success in Europe, including France. He said Unilever Foods’ presence could accelerate expansion not only in Europe, but also in Latin America and Asia Pacific. He also pointed to Maille, describing it as an “almost 280-year-old French brand,” and said McCormick sees opportunities to scale it into additional large markets.

In foodservice, Foley said the combined business would have approximately $6 billion in pro forma annual sales, positioning it “among the largest global foodservice players.” He described McCormick’s front-of-house brand equity and tabletop presence as complementary to Unilever Food Solutions’ back-of-house relationships and culinary expertise, creating cross-selling opportunities and a “virtuous cycle” between foodservice visibility and retail demand.

On innovation, Foley said the companies bring complementary strengths, citing McCormick’s seasoning and natural ingredient expertise, and Unilever’s emulsion technology and ability to use protein “as a flavor.”

Unilever cites strategic fit and brand investment

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernández said Unilever is “very enthusiastic” about the combination and believes it produces a “compelling outcome for all stakeholders.” He described the deal as an extension of Unilever’s efforts to sharpen focus, reshape its portfolio, and strengthen operations, while giving Unilever shareholders “meaningful participation in the upside” of a scaled flavor-focused leader.

During Q&A, Fernández addressed concerns about the sustainability of Unilever Foods’ margins, saying Unilever has been investing around “10% in brand marketing investment” behind the food business. He cited brand scale including Knorr at “EUR 5.5 billion” and Hellmann’s at “EUR 2.5 billion,” and said gross margin was in the “mid-to-high 40s%.”

Deal structure: Reverse Morris Trust with cash and stock, 65/35 ownership split

McCormick EVP and CFO Marcos Gabriel outlined the transaction structure, describing it as a Reverse Morris Trust in which McCormick will issue a fixed number of shares to Unilever Foods upon closing. He said the share issuance is expected to result in pro forma ownership of 65% for Unilever and its shareholders and 35% for McCormick shareholders.

Gabriel added that Unilever will receive $15.7 billion in cash, and said the deal implies an enterprise value of approximately $44.8 billion for Unilever Foods and approximately $21 billion for McCormick. He said this reflects an EBITDA multiple of roughly 13.8x for both companies, based on calendar year 2025 EBITDA and a one-month volume-weighted average share price.

On leadership and footprint, Gabriel said Foley and he will remain in their current roles and McCormick will remain globally headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. He also said the combined company will have an international headquarters in the Netherlands and retain a “substantial presence” there in areas including R&D.

Synergies, reinvestment, and balance sheet targets

Gabriel said the combined company would have pro forma 2025 net sales of $20 billion and operating margins of 21%, and he highlighted plans to reinvest synergies to drive growth. He said about $100 million would be reinvested in brands, including marketing and innovation support.

He also projected $600 million in annual run-rate cost synergies, describing them as actionable and identified through diligence across procurement, media, manufacturing, logistics, and SG&A. Gabriel said the company expects to realize the $600 million by year three, with about two-thirds captured by the end of year two.

Gabriel said the transaction is expected to be “meaningfully accretive in the first full year” across sales growth, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted earnings per share. When asked for a specific magnitude of EPS accretion, Gabriel said the company was not providing a number at this time, adding that more detail may come closer to closing.

By year three, Gabriel said the company expects sustainable organic sales growth of 3% to 5% and operating margin expansion to approximately 23% to 25%, supported by synergies and reinvestment.

On leverage and shareholder returns, Gabriel said net leverage is expected to be at or below 4x at closing and targeted to decline to about 3x within two years. He added that both companies historically have dividend payout ratios of around 60% and said the combined company expects to maintain a dividend “consistent with its history.”

During Q&A, Foley said the deal does not include India Foods. He also said management is early in the regulatory process and declined to speculate about potential overlap concerns in mayonnaise, indicating the company would work with regulators and address the issue later.

Foley and Fernández both pointed to planning and transitional service agreements as key to maintaining continuity through closing and separation. Fernández said Unilever’s organizational model has made the foods business “more than 80% a standalone organization” with its own manufacturing, distribution, and sales force, and he said transitional service agreements could run “around two years” in areas such as IT and distribution to support a smooth transition.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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