Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $155.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.38 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 45.63%.

Here are the key takeaways from Jiayin Group’s conference call:

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Full-year 2025 results: loan facilitation volume reached RMB 129 billion (+28% YoY), revenue was RMB 6.22 billion (+7.3% YoY) and net income was RMB 1.54 billion (+45.4% YoY), which management cites as evidence of operational resilience.

loan facilitation volume reached (+28% YoY), revenue was (+7.3% YoY) and net income was (+45.4% YoY), which management cites as evidence of operational resilience. Q4 weakness and cautious start to 2026: Q4 facilitation volume fell to RMB 24.2 billion (-12.6% YoY) with net revenue of RMB 1.09 billion (-22.4% YoY) and net income of RMB 100.6 million, cash fell to RMB 61.8 million, and Q1 2026 guidance is a subdued RMB 18.5–19.5 billion .

Q4 weakness and cautious start to 2026: Q4 facilitation volume fell to (-12.6% YoY) with net revenue of (-22.4% YoY) and net income of RMB 100.6 million, cash fell to RMB 61.8 million, and Q1 2026 guidance is a subdued . Regulation-driven risk response: management has tightened acquisition and underwriting standards, reports a 90+ day delinquency ratio of 2.03% , says internal measures improved risk metrics ~25–30%, and notes partnerships with 79 funding institutions (53 more in negotiation) and a 79.4% repeat-borrower contribution to volume.

Regulation-driven risk response: management has tightened acquisition and underwriting standards, reports a 90+ day delinquency ratio of , says internal measures improved risk metrics ~25–30%, and notes partnerships with 79 funding institutions (53 more in negotiation) and a 79.4% repeat-borrower contribution to volume. Technology investment and AI upgrade: the company upgraded its 4+2 AI strategy to embed multimodal anti-fraud, AI agents and ML platforms into core and non-production tracks, while R&D expense rose to RMB 121.9 million (+21.4% YoY) to support product and efficiency initiatives.

Technology investment and AI upgrade: the company upgraded its AI strategy to embed multimodal anti-fraud, AI agents and ML platforms into core and non-production tracks, while R&D expense rose to RMB 121.9 million (+21.4% YoY) to support product and efficiency initiatives. International expansion as growth driver: overseas business grew rapidly in 2025 (Indonesia facilitation +187% YoY; Mexico loans +105% YoY), and management plans further localized expansion aiming to scale and move those markets toward profitability in 2026.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 8.3%

JFIN stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth $520,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth about $378,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jiayin Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jiayin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About Jiayin Group

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Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is a China-based, technology-driven consumer finance marketplace that connects individual borrowers with institutional lenders. The company’s online platform leverages proprietary credit scoring models, big data analytics and AI?powered risk management tools to streamline the loan application, approval and disbursement processes. By integrating end-to-end services—including borrower acquisition, credit assessment, loan servicing and collection—Jiayin Group provides a comprehensive fintech solution for unsecured personal loans.

Through its platform, Jiayin Group offers financial institutions access to an underserved segment of the consumer credit market, particularly in third- and fourth?tier cities across China.

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