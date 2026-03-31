Bank of America Initiates Coverage on MMED (NASDAQ:MMED)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of MMED (NASDAQ:MMED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MMED in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised MMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

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MMED Trading Down 0.8%

MMED Company Profile

Shares of MMED stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. MMED has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

(Get Free Report)

We are a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, we have pioneered groundbreaking innovation and served the needs of our customers across the globe in service of our mission to make every day a better day for people with diabetes. Today, we are the only player in the market that commercializes all parts of an integrated diabetes management system.

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