Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,804 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 691% compared to the average daily volume of 1,366 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,824,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,649,000 after buying an additional 229,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,291,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,985,000 after acquiring an additional 652,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,215,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152,723 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,048,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2%

BATS MTUM traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,902. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $171.51 and a 52 week high of $262.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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