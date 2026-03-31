Short Interest in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Decreases By 14.1%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,264,052 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 26th total of 8,455,449 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,208,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $56.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get TPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TPG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPG Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 2,496.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 608,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TPG has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $70.38.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. TPG had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 3.95%.TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 554.55%.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.