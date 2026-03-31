Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 72,336 shares.The stock last traded at $53.96 and had previously closed at $53.77.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGCB. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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