Teucrium Wheat Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,227 call options on the company. This is an increase of 71% compared to the average daily volume of 4,214 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,303,000.

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Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WEAT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 846,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,292. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

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