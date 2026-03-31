Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.7950. 102,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 234,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANRO. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Alto Neuroscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $723.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,453,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 1,629,027 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 1,535,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.