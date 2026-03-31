PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,023,909 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 26th total of 4,694,706 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 990,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

PPDAI Group Price Performance

NYSE FINV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 243,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,641. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. PPDAI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

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PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

PPDAI Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 497.0%. This is a boost from PPDAI Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPDAI Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PPDAI Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 573.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 894,566 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 475,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PPDAI Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPDAI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

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PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.

At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.

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