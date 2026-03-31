Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,105 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 26th total of 2,444 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.9 days.

Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDX stock remained flat at $22.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $25.07.

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The Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (SMDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US small- to mid-cap companies found in the S&P 1000 Index. It utilizes volatility, correlation, profitability, and valuations to identify and select stocks. SMDX was launched on Feb 27, 2025 and is issued by Tidal.

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