Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 28,033 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $19.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

About Asahi Kasei

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.