iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 310,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 338,533 shares.The stock last traded at $40.62 and had previously closed at $40.42.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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