Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 9,846 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.8548.

Ocado Group Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc is a leading global online grocery retailer and technology provider. Founded in 2000 by three former investment bankers, the company pioneered the use of automated warehouses to fulfill online grocery orders in the United Kingdom. Ocado operates a UK retail platform under the Ocado.com brand, offering grocery delivery services to consumers through a network of highly automated customer fulfillment centers. Its proprietary Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) integrates warehouse automation, software, and robotics to manage inventory, order dispatch, and route planning.

Beyond its UK retail operations, Ocado leverages its OSP through licensing agreements with major supermarket chains worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.