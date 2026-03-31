Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

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Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

BCAX stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 265,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -0.78. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicara Therapeutics

In related news, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $315,838.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 205,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,360.56. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Raben sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $301,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,896.72. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 137,969 shares of company stock worth $2,586,198 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,579,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 921.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 383,681 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 61,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000.

Bicara Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bicara Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $42 and reaffirmed a “buy” rating — a very bullish valuation (?120% upside from the earlier reference price). HC Wainwright PT Raise

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $42 and reaffirmed a “buy” rating — a very bullish valuation (?120% upside from the earlier reference price). Positive Sentiment: Citizens / JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $31 target (~63% upside), signaling continued institutional confidence in Bicara’s clinical roadmap. Citizens JMP Note

Citizens / JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $31 target (~63% upside), signaling continued institutional confidence in Bicara’s clinical roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating with a $30 target (~57% upside), reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment behind the shares. Wedbush Note

Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating with a $30 target (~57% upside), reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: Bicara reported EPS of ($0.68) vs. consensus ($0.72) and provided a business update that selected 1,500 mg weekly ficerafusp alfa as the optimal dose and initiated the Phase 3 FORTIFI?HN01 pivotal trial; interim analysis expected mid?2027 — material clinical progress that supports upside. Press Release

Q4 results beat estimates: Bicara reported EPS of ($0.68) vs. consensus ($0.72) and provided a business update that selected 1,500 mg weekly ficerafusp alfa as the optimal dose and initiated the Phase 3 FORTIFI?HN01 pivotal trial; interim analysis expected mid?2027 — material clinical progress that supports upside. Neutral Sentiment: The Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on cash position, timelines and trial design; these documents help investors assess runway and milestones but contain no surprise headlines. Earnings Call Highlights

The Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on cash position, timelines and trial design; these documents help investors assess runway and milestones but contain no surprise headlines. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $16 but set an “equal weight” rating — the $16 target sits below recent trading levels and implies downside, introducing a more cautious institutional view. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo raised its target to $16 but set an “equal weight” rating — the $16 target sits below recent trading levels and implies downside, introducing a more cautious institutional view. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Claire Mazumdar sold ~8,234 shares (~$154k) in early March, trimming her direct holdings by ~2.4%. Insider sales can be interpreted negatively even if routine (diversification/liquidity). Insider Sale

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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