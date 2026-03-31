Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 28.1% in March

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,293 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 26th total of 25,982 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 20,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

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Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 231,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.

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