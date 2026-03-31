Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Up 16.9% – Should You Buy?

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.04. 112,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 201,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Up 16.9%

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 678.86. The firm has a market cap of C$165.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

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