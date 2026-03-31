Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 349,511 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 26th total of 426,289 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Captivision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 680,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Captivision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Captivision stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.10% of Captivision worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Captivision

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Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

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