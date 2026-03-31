Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $287.00 and last traded at $281.5260. 1,894,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,720,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $279.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.