Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.23. 789,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,093,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRML shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Critical Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Critical Metals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Critical Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,130,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Critical Metals by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,196,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 1,887,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 713,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 192,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 177,909 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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