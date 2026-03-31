Evercore Begins Coverage on MMED (NASDAQ:MMED)

Equities research analysts at Evercore assumed coverage on shares of MMED (NASDAQ:MMED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MMED in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MMED in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on MMED in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MMED in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

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MMED Company Profile

MMED stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. MMED has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $20.48.

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We are a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, we have pioneered groundbreaking innovation and served the needs of our customers across the globe in service of our mission to make every day a better day for people with diabetes. Today, we are the only player in the market that commercializes all parts of an integrated diabetes management system.

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