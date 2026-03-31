BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 70.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.

BIO-key International Price Performance

Shares of BKYI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.41. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BIO-key International to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of BIO-key International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of BIO-key International worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-key International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc is a developer and provider of fingerprint biometric identity and access management solutions, serving enterprise and government customers. The company’s core offerings include a range of fingerprint readers and authentication software designed to verify user identity across physical and digital environments. By leveraging proprietary template-on-card and template-on-device technologies, BIO-key seeks to enhance security and streamline user access without reliance on traditional passwords.

In addition to hardware sensors, BIO-key delivers software platforms that integrate with existing IT infrastructures such as Microsoft Active Directory and major workforce management systems.

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