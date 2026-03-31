iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,309 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical volume of 2,001 call options.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,438. The firm has a market cap of $707.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $681.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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