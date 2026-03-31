iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,309 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical volume of 2,001 call options.
More iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short?term futures strength after public comments suggesting a possible de?escalation in the Iran conflict could support a bounce in large?cap benchmarks that IVV tracks. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Futures Jump As Trump Hints At Ending Iran War
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate buying by an institutional manager (Baron Wealth Management increased its IVV stake) is a small vote of confidence for the fund and may provide modest support. Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation relief: the S&P 500 earnings yield has jumped back above 5%, which some investors view as making large?cap equities (and IVV exposure) more attractive relative to bonds. S&P 500 Earnings Update: Earnings Yield Jumps Back Over 5%
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is split on whether to “buy the dip”; some strategists still hold year?end S&P targets, which could limit panic selling but also delay meaningful buying. S&P 500 Nears Correction Territory. Wall Street Debates Buying the Dip.
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro headlines (Fed/rates, oil, geopolitical updates) are producing volatility rather than a clear directional trend; intraday moves may reverse quickly as news flows. NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Trying to Recover
- Negative Sentiment: Major negative driver: the S&P 500 is closing its worst quarter since 2022 as Iran war uncertainty and persistent inflation/rate worries trigger risk?off flows that weigh on IVV. S&P 500 heads for worst quarter since 2022 as Iran war, rate worries rattle Wall Street
- Negative Sentiment: Energy shock: oil climbed above $100/barrel, raising growth/inflation concerns that typically pressure broad indices and cap?weighted funds like IVV. S&P 500 Falters and Oil Rises After Hopes Fade for a Quick End to Iran Conflict
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and downside risk: analysts warn of deeper weakness (S&P targets as low as 6,150) and the index has flashed bearish technicals (a “death cross”), which can amplify selling pressure on IVV. S&P 500 could fall to 6,150: analyst explains how to play the dip S&P 500 Index flashes a death cross as US-Iran war continues
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,438. The firm has a market cap of $707.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $681.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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