Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.52.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640,420. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI/security integrations deepen ServiceNow’s role as an “AI control tower,” extending its platform into security, voice workflows and data resilience—supports longer?term revenue leverage from enterprise AI. AI Security Partnerships

New AI/security integrations deepen ServiceNow’s role as an “AI control tower,” extending its platform into security, voice workflows and data resilience—supports longer?term revenue leverage from enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: Bargain?hunting after a near?52?week low spurred a sharp intraday bounce, indicating investor appetite for high?quality SaaS names at cheaper levels. Bargain-Hunting Bounce

Bargain?hunting after a near?52?week low spurred a sharp intraday bounce, indicating investor appetite for high?quality SaaS names at cheaper levels. Positive Sentiment: Shares jumped after headlines that US?Iran talks showed signs of progress — easing some near?term risk sentiment and boosting risk assets. Geopolitical Sentiment

Shares jumped after headlines that US?Iran talks showed signs of progress — easing some near?term risk sentiment and boosting risk assets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive: consensus “Moderate Buy” reinforces institutional support as valuation reset attracts buyers. Analyst Rating

Analyst coverage remains constructive: consensus “Moderate Buy” reinforces institutional support as valuation reset attracts buyers. Neutral Sentiment: New partner integrations and third?party connectors (Ziperase, Liquibase mentions) expand the ecosystem but are incremental; they support platform stickiness rather than immediate revenue shocks. Ziperase Connector

New partner integrations and third?party connectors (Ziperase, Liquibase mentions) expand the ecosystem but are incremental; they support platform stickiness rather than immediate revenue shocks. Neutral Sentiment: Macro market action is mixed — S&P futures are firmer amid Fed caution and bond?market moves; that helps software stocks broadly but also keeps volatility high. Macro Market Update

Macro market action is mixed — S&P futures are firmer amid Fed caution and bond?market moves; that helps software stocks broadly but also keeps volatility high. Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical uncertainty (Iran war risk) and rising European yields remain a downside risk for multiples — any escalation could re?pressure SaaS valuations. Geopolitical Risk

Broader geopolitical uncertainty (Iran war risk) and rising European yields remain a downside risk for multiples — any escalation could re?pressure SaaS valuations. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow is still well below its 200?day average and part of a broader SaaS sell?off; valuation remains stretched versus near?term growth expectations, keeping downside risk if enterprise spending slows. SaaS Sell-Off Context

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.