Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $558.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.63. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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