Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Royalty Management had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Royalty Management Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCO opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Royalty Management has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

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Royalty Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Royalty Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Royalty Management in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Management stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Royalty Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Management Corporation is a Houston?based mineral royalty acquisition and management company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty interests. The firm’s primary business activity is the acquisition of royalty and overriding royalty interests in onshore oil and gas properties, allowing investors to participate in production revenue streams without the operational risks associated with drilling and exploration. Royalty Management targets assets in established U.S.

Further Reading

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