BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,268 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 26th total of 24,076 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable?rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.