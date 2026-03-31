Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 33.5% in March

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,406,526 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 1,802,734 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,298,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Banco Santander Brasil

In other news, insider Rafael Abujamra Kappaz sold 31,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $180,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,882.24. This represents a 47.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Brasil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Stock Performance

Banco Santander Brasil Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BSBR. Weiss Ratings lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander Brasil

About Banco Santander Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.