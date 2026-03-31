TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.70), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.60 million. TruBridge had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 0.85%.

TruBridge Trading Down 0.5%

TBRG stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. TruBridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 0.63.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TruBridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TruBridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of TruBridge in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional Trading of TruBridge

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of TruBridge by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 216,144 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TruBridge by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 915,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 168,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TruBridge by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 117,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TruBridge by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TruBridge by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc is a technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and managed services for enterprise clients. The company focuses on helping organizations modernize and optimize their IT environments by leveraging cloud technologies, collaboration platforms, and security solutions. TruBridge’s core business activities include consulting, implementation, migration, training and ongoing support for Microsoft 365, Azure and related cloud services.

TruBridge offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to guide clients through every stage of their cloud adoption journey.

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