Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 420,731 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 26th total of 313,031 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Central Puerto Price Performance

Central Puerto stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 4,431.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 77.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Central Puerto by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEPU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Puerto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CEPU

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA (NYSE: CEPU) is Argentina’s leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company’s thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina’s clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.