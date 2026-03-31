Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 128.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.