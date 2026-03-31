CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Receives $84.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on KO to $86 and kept a Buy rating, implying notable upside from current levels — this upgrade supports further upside and buy?side interest. Deutsche Bank raises KO target

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on KO to $86 and kept a Buy rating, implying notable upside from current levels — this upgrade supports further upside and buy?side interest. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a bullish stance, highlighting strength in Coca?Cola’s protein business and broad analyst confidence (about 80% bullish coverage), which underpins multiple firms raising targets and positive sentiment. Jefferies bullish on KO

Jefferies reiterated a bullish stance, highlighting strength in Coca?Cola’s protein business and broad analyst confidence (about 80% bullish coverage), which underpins multiple firms raising targets and positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Operational signal — Coca?Cola is expanding Fairlife production capacity amid strong demand, a concrete indicator of volume growth and margin support in its higher?margin protein/dairy portfolio. Coca?Cola expands Fairlife capacity

Operational signal — Coca?Cola is expanding Fairlife production capacity amid strong demand, a concrete indicator of volume growth and margin support in its higher?margin protein/dairy portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: KO continues to be cited as a defensive pick amid rising recession worries and geopolitics, attracting flows into staples and dividend stocks that dampen volatility and support the share price. Zacks lists KO as defensive

Market positioning: KO continues to be cited as a defensive pick amid rising recession worries and geopolitics, attracting flows into staples and dividend stocks that dampen volatility and support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals: Analysts note KO has held key support after a controlled pullback and is showing momentum that could confirm a breakout if volume sustains — positive for short?term continuation but dependent on follow?through. FXEmpire technical note on KO

Technicals: Analysts note KO has held key support after a controlled pullback and is showing momentum that could confirm a breakout if volume sustains — positive for short?term continuation but dependent on follow?through. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed view: A recent article frames two reasons to watch KO and one caution — acknowledging strong outperformance YTD vs. the market but reminding investors of valuation/competitive dynamics to monitor. 2 Reasons to Watch KO

Mixed view: A recent article frames two reasons to watch KO and one caution — acknowledging strong outperformance YTD vs. the market but reminding investors of valuation/competitive dynamics to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Investor comparison: Coverage comparing PepsiCo and Coca?Cola highlights KO’s asset?light beverage model and stronger margins — useful context for dividend/income investors but not an immediate catalyst. PepsiCo vs Coca?Cola dividend comparison

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $76.30 on Friday. CocaCola has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $328.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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