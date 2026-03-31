Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.8750, with a volume of 2428048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

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Gevo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $693.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In other news, insider Lindsay Clinton Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,619.49. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize sold 107,100 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $249,543.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 281,226 shares in the company, valued at $655,256.58. The trade was a 27.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 137,650 shares of company stock valued at $321,959 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gevo by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gevo by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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