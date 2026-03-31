PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,642 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 26th total of 13,138 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,174 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.4%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,791. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76.

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PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

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The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

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