Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Short Interest Update

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,971 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 26th total of 23,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,765 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 299.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,458,000.

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Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,727. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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