Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:CURX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 22,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,836. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Get Curanex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curanex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Curanex Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CURX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances. We are dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing botanical medicines for treating patients with immune and inflammatory diseases and to develop therapies that may offer potential benefits to patients with unmet clinical needs in various fields, such as autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and viral infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.