Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on F. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 5,467,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,179,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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