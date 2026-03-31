Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADUR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Down 7.5%

ADUR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $281.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 3.70.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,393.09% and a negative return on equity of 129.57%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 21,000.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development?stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low?emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high?purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane?based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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