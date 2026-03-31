Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes $14.66 Million Position in Caris Life Sciences, Inc. $CAI

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 543,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,655,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Caris Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

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Caris Life Sciences Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CAI opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Caris Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caris Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $292.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAI shares. Evercore set a $38.00 price objective on Caris Life Sciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caris Life Sciences from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Caris Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAI

Caris Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

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