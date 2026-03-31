Surience Private Wealth LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 4.3% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after acquiring an additional 724,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,721 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,563,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $237.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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