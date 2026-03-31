Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 455,006 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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