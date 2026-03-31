Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 455,006 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.
More Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Vertex launched its O Series Tax Engine and Indirect Tax Accelerator on the Oracle Marketplace, making the Vertex solution deployable on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure — a positive signal for OCI adoption and partner-led revenue. Vertex launches on Oracle Marketplace
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle will pay its first quarterly dividend of 2026 on April 24, supporting income-focused investors and signaling capital-return discipline. Oracle dividend announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Oracle, indicating some analyst confidence in the company’s financial outlook. Erste Group raises Oracle EPS estimate
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (MarketWatch/Invezz/Fool) debate Oracle’s AI positioning vs. peers — some see large upside if AI spending pays off, while others favor competitors like Broadcom for AI exposure; useful context for longer-term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Why Oracle may be an AI winner
- Neutral Sentiment: Eagle Mountain Mining update on an unrelated Oracle Ridge JV (mining) is not material to Oracle Corp’s business; can be ignored for ORCL stock drivers. Eagle Mountain advances Oracle Ridge JV
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities-fraud class actions and investigations covering the June–Dec 2025 period, alleging misleading statements about Oracle’s AI data-center capabilities and capital spending — a near-term negative catalyst that increases legal risk, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. Representative notices: Kessler Topaz (PR Newswire), Levi & Korsinsky (GlobeNewswire), Schall Law Firm (PR Newswire). Kessler Topaz class action Levi & Korsinsky notice Schall Law Firm investigation
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.91.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
See Also
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