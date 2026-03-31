CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 52.90%.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of -0.20.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.77% of CKX Lands worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.

The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.

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