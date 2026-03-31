Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Releases Earnings Results

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$100.86 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE:AYA opened at C$19.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.54. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$8.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 2.37.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$31.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

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