Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $353.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $426.80. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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