Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Issues Earnings Results

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.14, RTT News reports. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 108.00% and a negative net margin of 17,615.71%.The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Virgin Galactic’s conference call:

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Structural assembly completed and the company expects ground testing to begin in April, flight testing in Q3 2026, and the first commercial space flight on track for Q4 2026, accelerating the path to revenue generation.

and the company expects ground testing to begin in April, flight testing in Q3 2026, and the first commercial space flight on track for Q4 2026, accelerating the path to revenue generation. Virgin Galactic has reopened sales with a limited tranche of 50 spaceflight expeditions at $750,000 , launched a new public website, and hired a Chief Growth Officer to drive consumer demand and pricing progression.

, launched a new public website, and hired a Chief Growth Officer to drive consumer demand and pricing progression. Management executed a December capital realignment that extended debt maturities to December 2028, eliminated about $142M of contractual payments, issued warrants, and maintains $338M in cash plus $138M ATM capacity to support the near-term runway.

Despite improvements, free cash flow remains negative (Q1 2026 guidance -$90M to -$95M) and the company included a going concern disclosure in its 10-K because GAAP doesn’t allow expected future customer inflows to be counted in the 12?month assessment.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE SPCE opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $158.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.22. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Here are the key news stories impacting Virgin Galactic this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $3.50 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

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Virgin Galactic Company Profile

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Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is a commercial spaceflight company developing and operating spacecraft for private individuals and research customers. The firm’s primary business is suborbital human spaceflight, offering passengers a brief trip to the edge of space aboard its reusable spaceplane. In parallel, the company is building out infrastructure and support services for suborbital payload deployments and microgravity research missions.

The core flight system consists of a carrier aircraft, WhiteKnightTwo, which lifts the spaceplane SpaceShipTwo to high altitude before release.

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