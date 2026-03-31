Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

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Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

NASDAQ:VOR opened at $14.70 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $65.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 3,422,697 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 852.8% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,080,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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